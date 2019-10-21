Kim Kardashian Just Celebrated Her 39th Birthday In The Best Way

This mama of four, mogul and businesswoman just celebrated her special day doing something epic–relaxing. .Kim Kardashian’s 39th birthday in Palm Springs details are luxurious AF. Since we know that Kim K. is used to a very particular lifestyle– we aren’t surprised. This past weekend–Kim and her sisters took some much needed time away from the spotlight for Kim Day.

Kim, along with Kourtney and Kylie took a stunning girls’ trip to Palm Springs where they did makeovers, had some fun in the sun and tons of gifts. In one video–Kylie can be seen beating her big sis’ face–with KKW Beauty products of course. There was a stunning dinner that included pink balloons as well as fun party favors like “birthday princess” party hats, “so fab” sunglasses, and “birthday babe” necklace

Though there were many gifts–Kim was doing all of the giving. She gifted all of her friends products from Skims, KKW Fragrance and some Yezzy slippers. The KKW Beauty mogul rounded out her day by playing Cards Against Humanity with her girls. Before dinner–Kylie snapped her big sis checking out her KKW Beauty products in Ulta which have newly launched in the cosmetic chain’s stores.

During the quiet and chill weekend, there was also some time to take a dip in the property’s infinity pool with cocktails. Since Kim’s actual birthday is Oct. 21–we’re sure that this past weekend was just the warmup.

We’re just wondering what over-the-top gift Kanye West is about to bestow upon his wife. Also, where was Khloé in all of this?