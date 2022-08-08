Kim Is ‘Livid’ at Kanye For ‘Bullying’ Pete After Their Breakup—He’s ‘Back to His Old Ways’

Never ever getting back together. Kim Kardashian is very angry at Kanye West about how he reacted to her and Pete Davidson’s breakup. An insider close to the Skims founder revealed that what Kanye posted was unforgivable.

The insider told Page Six on August 8, 2022, that Kim is mad at her ex-husband for posting the “Skete” post and that he was back to his “old ways.” “Kim is livid and incredibly upset. Kanye is back to his old ways and Kim will not tolerate his bullying behavior towards the people she loves and cares about,” the insider said. “Kim and Kanye have been in such a positive co-parenting space and with communication lately. Kim even was happy to support Kanye and do the Yeezy shoot and post for his This is just a reminder to her that he will never change and why there will never be a chance of reconciliation.”

A second source added that The Kardashians star will “always protect Pete,” no matter their relationship status, and won’t stand for West’s behavior. The source continued “She’ll never get back together with Kanye,” and that she asked Kanye to delete the photo “to no avail.” The source confirmed that she “tried incredibly hard” to co-parent with Ye, and the divorce is still continuing.

Kanye took to his Instagram on August 8, 2022, with a photo of a fake New York Times cover with the headline: “Skete Davidson Is Dead at Age 28.” “Skete” is Kanye’s derogatory nickname for Pete. One of the times the Yeezy designer first used the nickname was in an Instagram post in February 2022 when Kanye claimed that he had “ran” Pete “off” of Instagram by making fun of him after Pete remade his Instagram and then subsequently deleted it. “Ran Skete off the gram,” Kanye wrote at the time. “Tell your mother I changed your name for life.”

A source confirmed to Page Six on August 5, 2022, that Kim and Pete had broken up after nine months of dating. “Kim and Pete have decided to just be friends,” the insider said. “They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.” Kim and Pete’s 13-year age difference was also part of the reason for their split. “Pete is 28 and Kim is 41 — they are just in very different places at the moment,” the insider said. “Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment’s notice.” The source continued, “But Kim has four kids and it isn’t that easy. She needs to focus on the kids.” The insider also revealed that Kim’s businesses, including Skims, KKW Beauty, KKW Fragrance and SKKN, have made keeping a relationship difficult for her. “[She’s] totally exhausted by this relationship and other things going on in her life.”

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 after six years of marriage. A source told E! News on August 5, 2022, that they “are in a really great place.” Kim ended up being on a Yeezy brand campaign with her kids, which led some fans to believe that they were going to be on better terms. “Kim was happy to be asked to be a part of the campaign with the kids and to support Kanye in this way,” a source told E! News. “But it’s not a sign of them getting back together.” While Kanye and Kim are not getting back together, the insider added that the two “are fully aligned in making their kids their priority.”

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu.

