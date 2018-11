This Venezuelan Beauty Queen Looks Identical to Kim Kardashian, and the Internet Can’t Even

Hollywood’s supply of celebrity lookalikes is never-ending. And with Kardashian-Jenner doppelgängers pretty much making up 90 percent of that group, it comes as no surprise that a new Kim Kardashian clone would emerge to take her crown.

Sthefany Gutiérrez, an 18-year-old beauty queen from Venezuela, is breaking the internet for how much she looks like the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star. Gutiérrez, who currently serves as her home country’s current Miss Venezuela, has been touted as the “Latin Kim Kardashian” for her uncanny looks. Some fans even went so far to say that Gutiérrez and Kardashian “look 100 percent alike,” People first reported.

Though Gutiérrez is far from Kim Kardashian reincarnated, we can see the similarity. Both women are known for their mermaid-length, sleek black hair and have an affinity for played-up cat eyes and a good tan.

With all celebrity doppelgängers, there’s always a debate. Peek at Gutiérrez’s most uncanny lookalike photos below and decide for yourself: Is she or isn’t she Kim Kardashian’s doppelgänger?