The 15 Most Absurd Quotes from Kim and Kanye’s ‘Vogue’ Story

Since the digital world practically imploded on Friday when Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Vogue cover first surfaced, there’s been plenty of time for everyone to calm down and get over the fact that the world’s preeminent fashion magazine put a reality TV star on its cover. And we’re here to stir everyone right up again!

The newsstand cost of the KimYe edition of Vogue is your standard $4.99, but what you’ll find inside is pretty much priceless. To save you the hassle of purchasing the issue for yourself, we’ve read the entire story and picked out the 15 most absurd (and amazing) quotes from both Kim and Kanye. Read on, and be enlightened.

1. Kim, talking about her visit to her icon Elizabeth Taylor’s former Hollywood mansion:

“It was just so enchanting, with a garden with really pretty trellises and beautiful roses, but it wasn’t realistic for me to purchase. It only had a one-car garage.”

2. Kanye, talking about Kim:

“Kim is like a fantasy, period. She’s like a dream girl. And I think a dream girl should live in a dream world.”

3. Kim on mom Kris Jenner’s wardrobe:

“One time Kourtney and I sat in my mom’s closet—we must’ve been eight or nine—and we were like, ‘If Mom dies, we’re going to write down who gets what.’ We went through every last piece of her wardrobe. We were so mean then!”

4. Kanye, on the fact that he and Kim use the entire bottom floor of his house to store Kim’s wardrobe:

“We have a walk-in house!”

5. Kim, on the omnipresent paparazzi:

“When you’re young and you’re riding around L.A. with your friends it’s fun and exciting, but now I’m in my 30’s and don’t really care to go out and be seen or impress anybody.”

6. Kim, on a pair of Maison Margiela boots Kanye bought her back in 2008:

“I was like, ‘What’s Margiela?’ back then.”

7. Kim, on Kanye’s lavish marriage proposal:

“Literally, he is the most romantic person I’ve ever even heard of.”

8. Kanye, on his love for Paris, France:

“Paris is like the girl that’s rude to you at the bar at first, and then you eventually fall in love with her the most.”

9. Kim, on their upcoming wedding:

“People are probably assuming we’re going to have this massive wedding. And I think it will be—but intimate. Two hundred people—just all of our closest friends—a special night for us and all the people that really love us and that have supported us.”

10. Kanye, on the yet-to-be-chosen locale of said wedding:

“We could get the Hall of Mirrors or something. We could turn up.”

11. Kim, on the shoes she will wear to her wedding:

“I tried to do flats when I was pregnant. Couldn’t do it.”

12. Kim, on celebrity news-heavy site the Daily Mail:

“That is my favorite website of all time!”

13. Kanye, on the way the world perceives their relationship:

“It’s really interesting that we’re on the front lines of a few different concepts at the same time. You’ve got the interracial thing; you have mega-media and mega-art crash; you have, you know, the Vogue-and-reality show combination. There’s a lot of new frontiers being broken in 2014.”

14. Kanye, on his current sartorial obsession:

“Is that a really weird thing to be into—the neckline of a T-shirt? Because, for a guy, all that matters is really jeans and a T-shirt, a nice suit every now and then, and working out.”

15. Kanye, on life in general:

“It’s really just about dopeness at the end of the day.”

All Photos: Annie Leibovitz/Vogue