Name: Kim Green

Agency: Ford Models

Hometown: Stony Point, New York

Most Incredible Model Moment: I’m a new face and am still starting out, so for me finding out about jobs and castings really excites me!

Favorite Designer Icon: Marc Jacobs

Favorite Photographer You’ve Worked With: Jonathan Leder

Describe you daily uniform: I’m always in skinny jeans or leggings. I love v-necks or any top from Urban Outfitters.