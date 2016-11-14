Looks Like Kim Cattrall Just Confirmed That She’s Bringing Samantha Back in an ‘SATC’ Spin-Off

There have been rumors buzzing around that Sex and the City might be making a comeback for years. A couple of months ago, Sarah Jessica Parker stoked the flames when she outright said it might happen. But now, Kim Cattrall has shocked us all by all but announcing that she’s in talks with HBO to bring back SATC…in a spin-off, playing her iconic character of Samantha Jones, PR guru. What?!

Let’s rewind. First of all, Wendy Williams let the cat out of the bag by talking about the possibility on her show. Here’s the clip:

Just gossip. Right? No, actually, because Cattrall herself responded to Williams on Twitter, writing, “I’m so unbelievably flattered & moved @WendyWilliams Can’t WAIT 2 get back 2 the serious business of making u all laugh! Fingers x’d.” Can’t get much clearer than that.

Then Cattrall retweeted a fan’s post, who wrote, “Love Kim. I’d watch her. Samantha is a boss.”

When another fan wrote, “OMG. So this pretty much confirms a Sam Jones SATC spin off is imminent!” Cattrall responded, “Finger’s x’d…”

And when yet another fan excitedly posted, “If you come back to HBO as Samantha jones with your own spin-off you will make America Great Again!” Cattrall tweeted back, “Funny. Very sweet and funny.”

Is it all happening? Are we dreaming? It’s all so exciting. To quote Samantha—er, Kim Cattrall—herself, we say: “Fingers x’d.”