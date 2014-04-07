Kim Kardashian Isn’t Welcome at Parties Kanye Wants to Go To: Report

There’s nothing like a seriously juicy piece of celebrity gossip to get your week off to a good start! According to sources who spoke to Radar Online, the latest from Hollywood is that Kanye West’s social life is being seriously impacted by Kim Kardashian’s negative reputation around town; more specifically, he can’t go to the parties and events he wants to go to, because Kim simply isn’t invited.

“Kanye is begging people to invite Kim to events or meetings with the cream of the crop in Hollywood, but so many people are refusing,” the source told Radar. “He’s a serious star that people really respect, especially as a business man, but they want nothing to do with Kim.” Ouch!

And the pattern of rejection, allegedly, doesn’t stop with Kanye’s fiancée—it extends into Kim’s immediate family, too. “Another problem is that Kanye is pushing not only for people to accept Kim but her mother [Kris Jenner] too. That is definitely not going to happen. People want Kris around even less than they want Kim.” Double ouch.

Of course, as is the nature of celebrity gossip, this is all heresay; but it’s also kind of believable, when you consider the disparate natures of Kanye and Kim’s career paths. Kanye is a respected artist, and Kim and her family—as rich and famous as they are—are still perceived as little more than reality stars. Perhaps after they blow everyone’s mind with their ostentatious Paris wedding this summer, the big wigs in Hollywood will be humming a different tune.