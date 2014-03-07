Where We Think Kim and Kanye Should Get Married In Paris

With news that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are set to get married in Paris on May 24, we couldn’t help but speculate on where this paparazzi magnet of a couple should get married in The City of Light.

Kardashian offered some clues on the venue she might choose for the big day, telling Ryan Seacrest recently on his KIIS FM radio show that she are West want to have a small ceremony and confirmed that it will, in fact, be in Paris, the duo’s second home when they are not in Los Angeles. “We’re having a super, super small, intimate wedding,” Kardashian said. “As we go along, we’re realizing we want it to be smaller and more intimate than people are imagining and thinking.”

In hoping that Kim and Kanye don’t ruin every girl’s fantasy of a Paris wedding with something garish (hey, we know everyone was thinking it), we’ve assembled our top picks of where we think the couple should officially tie the knot. From a former mansion belonging to a Rothschild to a star architect’s dream home, we’ve covered all of the bases.

1. Musée Rodin

You can’t compete with the Musée Rodin when it comes to selecting a classic Parisian and utterly glamorous spot to host a wedding. The museum was opened in 1919 dedicated to the works of sculptor August Rodin, and also boasts some of Paris’ most gorgeous gardens. Christian Dior has often hosted fashion shows in a tent outside of the museum, and we can envision that being a great party space for Kim and Kanye’s nuptials.

2. Villa Savoye

Kanye West is admittedly obsessed with Swiss architect Le Corbusier, a point that he has made on more than a few occasions. While visiting Le Corbusier’s house turned museum Villa Savoye, located in the suburbs of Paris, while being profiled for W magazine, West said of the home: “Someone else’s negative opinion, it just doesn’t matter…I bet there were people at the time who said to the owners of this house, ‘Why would you spend your money on this?’ And those people, I bet you that today nobody is visiting their house.”

While not particularly grand, we can imagine West and Kardashian staging an over-the-top spectacle around the home to celebrate their nuptials. And possibly a black lacquer dance floor of some kind, specially constructed for the big day, because aside from being obsessed with Le Corbusier, West reportedly doesn’t allow things into his home that aren’t black and shiny.

3. Hôtel Salomon de Rothschild

Located in the tony 8th arrondissement of Paris, the Hôtel Salomon de Rothschild is the former residence of Adèle von Rothschild, the widow of Salomon James de Rothschild of the Rothschild banking family. So yes, this is one fancy, schmancy mansion. Net-a-Porter recently hosted a gala for its just launched magazine Porter here, and we know how KimYe loves to follow the fashion crowd. Hosting a wedding here would be the ultimate statement that money can in fact buy class.

4. Palais Royal

Kim and Kanye have said that their wedding is going to be a small affair, but something tells us that what these two consider intimate isn’t what the rest of the universe considers intimate. Which is why we think the pair should consider the Palais Royal. This is where Chanel hosts its bi-annual fashion show, its one of the most iconic buildings in Paris, and it is massive.

If Chanel can host a supermarket themed runway show here, we can only imagine what KimYe could do with the space for their wedding.

5. La Halley Freyssinet

West has a history of throwing over-the-top parties at La Halley Freyssinet, he threw the after party to his fashion line here in early 2012 (at the beginning of his relationship with Kardashian, so there is that piece of history too). A grand industrial space, there is no limit to what the couple could create inside these walls.