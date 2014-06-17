Here’s What Kim and Kanye Would Look Like as ‘Simpsons’ Characters

You know you’ve made it when artists decide to turn your likeness into animated characters: Italian artist AleXsandro Palombo—known for creating irreverent fashion-based cartoons—has turned Kim Kardashian and Kanye West into characters from “The Simpsons.”
Titled “Kim and Kanye Simpsonsized” the cheeky animations showcase the famous newlyweds in a variety of positions, including taking butt selfies, posing for their Vogue cover, and Kim doing a red carpet interview … with her derriere.
Back in August, Palombo— a knitwear designer who showed at Milan Fashion Week, and is he’s now focused on creating subversive posts for his blog Humor Chic—created a witty Kama Sutra-style sex guide starring Homer Simpson and Anna Wintour that portrayed the two engaged in various kinky acts including role play, submission and foot fetishism.
Check out the sketches of KimYe below, and then check out other fashion heavyweights and celebs who’ve been animated!