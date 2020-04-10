All the ‘Killing Eve’ Spoilers You Need to Read Before Season 3—Including a Big Death

Warning: Spoilers for season 3 of BBC’s Killing Eve ahead. By now, most of us have heard about Killing Eve, Sandra Oh’s post-Grey’s Anatomy return to TV where she plays an investigator on the hunt for an assassin named Villanelle. Killing Eve‘s season 3 spoilers confirm that the next season, which premieres on on April 12 (two weeks early due to the current health crisis), will be just as murderous as the seasons before.

Killing Eve, which premiered in April 2018, follows a British intelligence investigator named Eve Polastri who becomes obsessed with the psychopathic assassin Villanelle. The series’ first two seasons saw Eve and Villanelle in a cat-and-mouse chase for who can catch the other one first. In the season 2 finale, after fans thought that two had made peace, Villanelle shot Eve from behind and left her to die. The series, based on Luke Jennings’ 2018 novel Villanelle, also won Oh her first Golden Globe Award since she left ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy in 2014. Breakout star Comer also won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in 2019.

But back to Killing Eve season 3. So far, the trailer promises craziness from our favorite frenemies, one of whom may or may not be dead. Can’t wait for Killing Eve season 3? Read up on these spoilers.

Eve Is Alive—But Villanelle Doesn’t Know

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Eve is still alive. (You can’t kill the main character, unless it’s say, Game of Thrones.) The Killing Eve trailer revealed that Eve is still alive. (Fans suspected that Eve used the trick she learned in the season 2 finale to pretend she was dead and escape.) The twist, however, is that it seems like Villanelle won’t learn that Eve survives until later in the season, which will allow for a much-needed change to their power dynamic where it’ll be Villanelle’s turn to not know where her enemy is.

Niko Is Still Alive

Aside from Eve, another character’s life that was up in the air at the end of season 2 was her husband Niko. In the season 2 finale, it seemed like Niko’s life was over after Villanelle caught him and locked him in a storage unit next to his girlfriend. Owen McDonnell, who plays Niko, confirmed to Metro that Niko is still alive and likely has a vengeance. But other than confirming that Niko will be in season 3, McDonnell didn’t reveal much about the upcoming season. “Is there anything I can tell you about Killing Eve…? Nope!,” he said.

Villanelle Marries a Woman

Before fans become too excited, no, that woman Villanelle marries is not Eve. A source told The Mirror that Villanelle will marry a Spanish woman, which eagle-eyed fans know because shots of their wedding have leaked online. “Last time out, things ended with the tension between Villanelle and Eve at an all-time high, so fans will be hoping that they get together. But unfortunately, it seems that Villanelle and her Spanish bride are very loved-up,” the source said.

A Main Character Will Die

Eve may not have died after season 2, but rest assured, there will be a big death in season 3. According to the official description of the season, a death of a character who is both close to Villanelle and Eve will bring them together amid their short truce.

“The third season of the award-winning drama continues the story of two women with brutal pasts, addicted to each other but now trying desperately to live their lives without their drug of choice. For Villanelle (Jodie Comer), the assassin without a job, Eve (Sandra Oh) is dead,” the description reads “For Eve, the ex-MI6 operative hiding in plain sight, Villanelle will never find her. All seems fine until a shocking and personal death sets them on a collision course yet again. The journey back to each other will cost both of them friends, family, and allegiances…and perhaps a share of their souls.”

Eve and Villanelle Will Still Be Enemies

Fans who wished for a team-up between Villanelle and Eve in season 3 are out of luck. Showrunner Emerald Fennell told The Hollywood Reporter that Eve and V are back to hating each other in season 3—though that doesn’t mean there won’t be a “Bonnie and Clyde” alliance in the future.

“As a writer and as someone who’s obsessed with the show in general and with Jodie and Sandra and their electric chemistry, of course we all want them to do a Bonnie and Clyde and a sort of Natural Born Killers and go on a rampage wearing couture,” he said. “[But] what ruins it for Eve, for both of them, really, is it becoming real. Even though they’re in these ruins, even though they’re in the most beautiful city in the world, even though it’s meant to be that the path is cleared for them, it’s madness. The sheer madness of it is suddenly completely apparent. But you can only see that when you get what you want.”

He continued, “One of them is a psychopath and one isn’t. Psychologically, you can’t shy away from the fact that they are different creatures fundamentally, on a chemical level. It remains to be seen to what extent Villanelle has been changed by Eve.”

Villanelle’s Childhood Will Be Explored

Season 2 saw some of Villanelle’s childhood before she became a cold-blooded murderer, but according to Comer, season 3 will dive even deeper. “We kind of delve into [Villanelle’s past] a little bit,” she told British Vogue, adding that a “different side” to the murderer will be shown. “The audience love what they love about her, but it’s been nice to show a different side to that. Maybe a little bit of vulnerability.”