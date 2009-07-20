The Killers Release New PSA/Music Video

The Killers released the music video (?) for their new song “Goodnight, Travel Well” off their album Day & Age, available now.

Um… holy crap, shit gets real. The video follows a woman trapped in a sex traffic ring as she is beaten and forced to engage in sexual activities against her will. (Tissues are under the sink behind the paper towels.) The video duals as a music video and a public service announcement for UNICEF against sex trafficking.

The video is also the best Lifetime made-for-TV feature ever. No, I take that back. “No One Would Tell” is the best Lifetime feature ever because Fred Savage beats DJ Tanner from Full House because ya know… they’re, “in love.”