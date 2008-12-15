The Killers Kick Off Their Day and Age Tour

The Killers‘ new album “Day and Age” has been receiving mixed reviews similar to their 2006 album “Sam’s Town”—a darker album in the vein of Bruce Springsteen. Day and Age meanwhile has been taking some critical blows for their single, “Human” and its nonsense lyrics, “Are we human?/Or are we dancer?” I mean, I sang along to the ramblings of Barenaked Ladies in my day (“Chickity China the Chinese chicken”? What the hell am I even saying??) but I don’t quite get lead singer Brandon Flowers’ diction here.

However, people’s harsh judgments should not detract from what Day and Age fundamentally is: a campy 80s inspired pop album that indulges the Killers’ and listeners’ whimsy. Moreover, when the Killers hit their mark, they hit it hard with anguishing songs like, “Goodnight, Travel Well” about guitarist Dave Keuning’s mother’s recent passing. Fundamentally, “Day and Age” is an album that will only get better with… passing days and age—err… time.

This past weekend the Killers kicked off their tour for their new album “Day and Age” in San Francisco’s Warfield Theater to 2,250 people. At the show, Flowers pranced about the stage surrounded by his immobile band mates in a jacket with feather lapels before whittling his costume down to a silver track jacket. Interestingly, the Killers their set list with songs from Day and Age with classics off their first album Hot Fuss and fan favorites from Sam’s Town.

Personally I am inspired not by the Killers’ music but mainly Flowers’ feathered jacket. I mean, c’mon! It’s a jacket with feathered lapels!! While it sounds so ridiculous, it still looks completely awesome. While I may not be able to jump on the Flowers bandwagon, I can walk beside it donning this J’adore feathered headband from Shop Intuition. While it may seem overwhelming, because the feathers lie flat on your head, anyone can wear this amazing accessory.

With this fantastic headband that can take any outfit to new style heights, you will definitely steal the show at any cocktail party this holiday season. The only person that might upstage you is Brandon Flowers himself.