Killer Heels

Charles David, maker of shoes that many a fashionista would consider “sensible,” was forced to recall 3,200 pairs of shoes from Nordstrom. The shoes posed the danger of the heels detaching.

The recall affected several colors and styles of Charles by Chales David and Charles David of California shoes in sizes 7 and 9. Reports of one incident of a heel detaching and causing minor bruising initiated the recall.

Don’t we all wear heels at our own risk? Considering that 4 inches is now the standard and 5 or 6 is becoming more common, some light bruising is probably the least of our problems.

[WWD]