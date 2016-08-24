StyleCaster
20 Sophisticated Ways to Style One of Fall’s Biggest Home Trends: Kilim Pillows

Photo: Style Bee

Kilim pillows, throws, and rugs—i.e., tapestry woven and designed in traditional Turkish style—are about to have a serious moment. If you don’t believe us, type kilim into Pinterest or Google and see what comes back: tons of designers, bloggers, and retailers using kilim accessories to add an authentic Southwestern touch to chic spaces.

The artsy-natural vibe that comes across when you add kilim anything to a room is understandably irresistible. But it can be surprisingly challenging to incorporate without looking totally out of place (if your space is super-sleek and modern, for instance).

Ahead, get 10 great styling ideas for how to make the look work in your own bedroom or living room, plus 10 kilim pillows to shop now.

Photo: Style Bee

Espadin Pillow, $135; at The Citizenry

Photo: Tessa Neustadt

Surya Cotton Kilim Pillow, from $39; at Gilt

Photo: Amber Interiors

Pink + Marsala Kilim Pillowcase, $40; at The Wanderly

Photo: Gunn and Swain

Baya Lumbar Pillow, $195; at The Citizenry

Photo: 79 Ideas

Pastel Pink + Mint Vintage Kilim Pillowcase, $40; at The Wanderly

Photo: Style Bee

Arya Kilim Woven Pillow, $59; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Thoughts from Alice

Plum & Bow Tepeck Kilim Pillow, $59; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Tessa Neustadt

Siempre Lumbar Pillow, $175; at The Citizenry

Photo: The Citizenry

Pink + Blue Vintage Kilim Pillowcase, $50; at The Wanderly

Photo: Style Bee

Surya Kilim Pillow, from $39; at Gilt

