Name: Kiley Ayla

Agency: Ford Model Management

Hometown: Orono, Ontario Canada

New York City Neighborhood: Brooklyn

Most Incredible Model Moment: Living in Tokyo and learning their culture. Working was great there too because they pamper you 🙂

Favorie Model or Designer Icon: I go to the streets for inspiration but I love seeing Daria Werbowy in all the ads though. She is so cool!

Favorite Designer, Photographer or Stylist You’ve Worked With: Hmmm… Hard to say… I like different people for different reasons.

Describe your uniform: Jeans and a tank top mostly. I change it up with accessories like scarves, necklaces, and shoes.