Kiernan Shipka’s 15 Best Style Moments

Kiernan Shipka grew up right before our very eyes as Sally Draper in “Mad Men.” We watched Sally go through every rite of passage throughout her formative years—her first cigarette, her first masturbation sesh, her first sip of booze at boarding school—so it’s difficult to believe Shipka’s only 17. But at the same time, she exudes a gracefulness and maturity that reads far wiser than her years. (Side note: Can we have both her skin and brows, pretty please?)

Shipka, who is styled by Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson, routinely turns heads on the red carpet in retro prints, Peter Pan collars, and dainty silhouettes. In other words, we’re crushing hard on the style of someone who’s not even legal yet. From whimsical Stella McCartney platforms to Dior Couture, see the young star’s best looks to date and get ready to want to overhaul your entire closet.