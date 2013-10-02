Kiernan Shipka’s Delpozo Gown From the Emmys Can Be Yours for $13,000

Relative youngster and “Mad Men” star Kiernan Shipka was one of the few stars who absolutely killed it on the Emmys red carpet this year, after she stepped out wearing a fresh-off-the-runway floral bodice gown from Spanish label Delpozo’s Spring 2014 collection. And now, you can buy it for the meager price of $13,000. Hooray!

The dress, which is decidedly playful while also being chic, is up for grabs on runway shopping site Moda Operandi. It’s described as featuring “a high round neck and colorful floral embroidery at the bodice, an A-line waist, and a full ball skirt with sheer organza overlay and applique embellishment.”

And if you’re thinking about charging this bad boy to your credit card, think again: the purchase requires a $6,500 deposit. Happy shopping!