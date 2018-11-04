Kiernan Shipka’s Fashion Evolution from ‘Mad Men’ to ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’

Kiernan Shipka, the 18-year-old actress (she turns 19 on Nov. 10) with a 12-year-long career, is arguably one of the most fashionable teenagers in Hollywood. Not only does this girl have a good sense of style, but she’s also been dressed in haute couture for at least eight years now. Chanel, Dior and Valentino have loved dressing her and inviting her to their events. Her first major recurring role was on the Emmy-award-winning drama Mad Men. She started the show when she was seven and was 15 when it ended. Now, with her show, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (based on the Archie Horror comics), is finally available on Netflix, we can bet that we’ll be seeing a lot more of Shipka’s incredible ensembles.

Her personal style and how she gets ready has changed a lot over the years.“I used to be into really putting together an outfit every day,” she told Who What Wear in 2018. “Gossip Girl was my vibe.” She also admitted to owning least four Juicy Couture track suits (we found a picture of her in one) when she was growing up.

After being in the spotlight at such a young age, Shipka took a break to focus on growing up, and playing Sabrina Spellman i Sabrina is her first lead TV role. We can’t wait to see more of both Sabrina’s and Shipka’s on-screen and off-screen fashions.