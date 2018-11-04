Kiernan Shipka’s Fashion Evolution from ‘Mad Men’ to ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’

Kiernan Shipka, the 18-year-old actress (she turns 19 on Nov. 10) with a 12-year-long career, is arguably one of the most fashionable teenagers in Hollywood. Not only does this girl have a good sense of style, but she’s also been dressed in haute couture for at least eight years now. Chanel, Dior and Valentino have loved dressing her and inviting her to their events. Her first major recurring role was on the Emmy-award-winning drama Mad Men. She started the show when she was seven and was 15 when it ended. Now, with her show, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (based on the Archie Horror comics), is finally available on Netflix, we can bet that we’ll be seeing a lot more of Shipka’s incredible ensembles.
Her personal style and how she gets ready has changed a lot over the years.“I used to be into really putting together an outfit every day,” she told Who What Wear in 2018. “Gossip Girl was my vibe.” She also admitted to owning least four Juicy Couture track suits (we found a picture of her in one) when she was growing up.
After being in the spotlight at such a young age, Shipka took a break to focus on growing up, and playing Sabrina Spellman i Sabrina is her first lead TV role. We can’t wait to see more of both Sabrina’s and Shipka’s on-screen and off-screen fashions.
2004: Baseball Game at Wrigley Field
At Wrigley Field in Chicago, mini Shipka wore a pink tracksuit, baseball cap and white sneakers to catch a game–a true early-aughts look.
Photo:
Instagram/@kiernanshipka.
April, 2010: Interview Photoshoot
At 10 years old, this was Shipka's first photoshoot ever. It was for Interview magazine, and she wore Valentino Haute Couture. (No wonder she's a fashion icon in the making.)
Photo:
Instagram/@kiernanshipka.
January, 2011: SAG Awards
On the red carpet for the 17th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Shipka wore a dark blue, velvet dress with a perfect bow in the back.
Photo:
Getty Images.
September, 2012: Emmy Awards
On the red carpet at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards, a young Shipka was in a metallic drop-waist A-line dress with matching silver accessories.
Photo:
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage.
November, 2012: "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" Premiere
On the black carpet, ready to watch the last Twilight movie, Shipka wore a very vampire-inspired look with a black mini-dress and blood-red heels.
Photo:
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic.
January, 2013 SAG Awards
At the 19th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Shipka wore an Oscar de la Renta embellished, light-pink midi dress with silver heels.
Photo:
Dan MacMedan/WireImage.
April, 2013: Chanel Dinner
Shipka went to the Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner in a blue Chanel mini-dress and carried a bright pink Chanel bag.
Photo:
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca. Film Festival.
November, 2013: "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" Premiere
On the red carpet for the premiere of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Shipka wore a black Miu Miu mini-dress with floral accents and strappy, pointed-toe heels.
Photo:
David Livingston/Getty Images.
January, 2014: Tory Burch Store Opening
To celebrate Tory Burch's Rodeo Drive flagship location, Shipka attended the event in a Tory Burch white set with blue and floral details.
Photo:
Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Tory Burch.
March, 2014: "Mad Men" PaleyFest Event
While attending an event at PaleyFest for her show Mad Men, Shipka wore a Japanese blossom Dolce & Gabbana mini-dress and strappy metallic heels.
Photo:
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic.
April, 2014: Season 7 "Mad Men" Premiere
At the premiere of the seventh season of her show Mad Men, Shipka wore a dark violet, floral long-sleeve mini-dress and strappy heels.
Photo:
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic.
June, 2014: MuchMusic Video Awards
On the red carpet at the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, Shipka wore a light pink, floral Marni peplum dress with silver sandals.
Photo:
Sonia Recchia/Getty Images.
August, 2014: Variety and Women in Film Pre-Emmy Party
In attendance at the Variety and Women in Film Annual Pre-Emmy Celebration, Shipka wore a dark blue dress with metallic pointed-toe pumps.
Photo:
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic.
September, 2014: New York Fashion Week
At the Tory Burch show during NYFW, Shipka looked stylish in a Tory Burch dress and black pumps, while carrying a translucent bag.
Photo:
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tory Burch.
October, 2014: Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame Awards
At the 24th Annual Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame Awards, Shipka wore a red mini-dress with a matching lip and metallic heels.
Photo:
Rommel Demano/Getty Images.
May, 2015: "Man Men" Finale Event
For the Mad Men Live Read and Series Finale event, Shipka said goodbye to being Don Draper's daughter in an eggshell look with silver shoes.
Photo:
Todd Williamson/Getty Images for AMC.
July, 2015: "The Gift" Premiere
At the preimiere of The Gift in Los Angeles, Shipka wore a floral, black Valentino mini-dress with white text reading, "LOVES ME LOVES ME NOT," on the collar and around selected flowers.
Photo:
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic.
August, 2015: Oceana SeaChange Party
At the 8th Annual Oceana SeaChange summer party, with Timothée Chalamet (!), Shipka wore a white mini-dress with silver heels.
Photo:
JB Lacroix/WireImage.
September, 2015: Emmy Awards
On the red carpet of the 67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Shipka wore a Dior Couture top and pants with black heels. She made a ton of "Best Dressed" lists for this ensemble—and deservedly so.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage.
October, 2015: Paris Fashion Week
Outside the Valentino show, Shipka wore a Valentino mini-dress with strappy, black pumps, while she held a blue clutch.
Photo:
Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images.
October, 2015: CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show
While at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund show and tea at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, Shika wore a Giamba mini-dress with black pumps.
Photo:
Jeff Vespa/Getty Images for CFDA/Vogue.
November, 2015: Guggenheim International Gala Dinner
At the Guggenheim International Gala Dinner made possible by Dior, Shipka wore a long, nude dress and held a gold, metallic clutch.
Photo:
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Christian Dior.
January, 2016 SAG: Awards
At the 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Shipka wore a floral, strapless Erdem dress.
Photo:
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage.
March, 2016: Fendi Event
At a Fendi and Vogue event in Los Angeles, Shipka wore a blue and deep orange Fendi set.
Photo:
Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Fendi.
April, 2016: Coachella
At a Revolve Coachella event, Shipka wore a floral midi dress and round-frame sunnies with colorful trainers.
Photo:
Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for A-OK Collective. LLC.
May, 2016: Christian Dior Cruise Show
While attending the Christian Dior Cruise '17 show in England, Shipka wore a black Dior set and black pumps.
Photo:
Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage.
March, 2017 "Feud: Bette and Joan" Premiere
At the Los Angeles premiere of her the TV show, Feud: Bette and Joan, Shipka wore a black, strapless dress with pants and metallic pumps.
Photo:
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic.
April, 2017: Chanel Dinner
Attending Caroline de Maigret and Pharrell Wililams' dinner at Giorgio Baldi, celebrating the new Chanel Gabrielle Bag, Shipka wore a striped, high-neck white top, jeans, strappy sandals and a Chanel bag.
Photo:
Donato Sardella/Getty Images for CHANEL.
September, 2017: Elle Photoshoot
For the September issue of Elle, Shipka was styled in a Nina Ricci dress, green fur coat and brown heels.
Photo:
Instagram/@kiernanshipka.
January, 2018: Critics' Choice Awards
For the 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards, Shipka wore a colorful Delpozo set with metallic heels.
Photo:
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic.
February, 2018: Chanel Party
In Los Angeles, Shipka appropriately wore all Chanel to a party celebrating the Chanel Beauty House and @WELOVECOCO.
Photo:
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images.
October, 2018: Sitges Festival
At the Sitges Festival in Barcelona, Spain, to promote her latest show Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Shipka wore this shiny Rosie Assoulin set with strappy sandals.
Photo:
Peter Sabok/COOLMEDIA/NurPhoto via Getty Images.
October, 2018: Who What Wear Photoshoot
Styled in a Fendi look for a Who What Wear profile, Shipka looks sophisticated and polished with a bit of a fun edge. (Peep those boots!)
Photo:
Instagram/@whowhatwear.