Kiera Knightly Vs Rachel Bilson: Leathers and Little Dresses

Just when little silk dresses and espadrilles are calling to me like a soy latte at 9AM, Kiera Knightly and Rachel Bilson shake me from my Nantucket tinged dreams and remind me that there’s not much better than the pairing of leathers with a great dress.

Bilson went Burberry Prorsum for her film premiere, with what can only be described as a badass jacket paired with a light and breezy dove grey layered dress. Her hair is a bit severe, but those Louboutins are a nice balance for the tougher jacket.

Kiera took a lesson in layers with a little leather shearling with a knit navy dress and heavy infinity scarf. I dig the affect, but the color choice seems off, meaning I’m giving this one to Bilson.

Am I just so wrong?