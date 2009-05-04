Kiehl’s “Ultimate Man” Body Scrub Soap

OBJECT OF DESIRE

Kiehls “Ultimate Man” body scrub soap, $12.50 at www.kiehls.com

REASONS FOR MUST

Reason #1

This New York born and bred apothecary has been making quality products since 1851. That’s over a 150 years of know-how.



Reason #2

Formulated for all skin types, this power bar for the body contains Oat Bran (an excellent skin-soother and conditioner), Oat Kernel (naturally exfoliates while it absorbs surface oil) and Pumice (removes dead and rough skin and aids the growth of new skin cells). The result: smoother, relaxed skin.

Reason #3

Manly, yes but you’ll like it too!