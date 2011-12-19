Kidswear Is The New Black

It seems like everyone and their mother (pun intended) are launching kidswear lines. With the focus on all the celeb children right now, it doesn’t seem like too much of a stretch that these privileged tykes would want their own luxe clothing lines. Why should Mommy and Daddy be the only ones wearingLanvin?

With that in mind, Versace opened its doors to its first kids’ boutique, Young Versace, in Milan today. So we got inspired to count down our top choices of design houses that should branch out into children’s wear. If we’re lucky, maybe we could even squeeze ourselves into some of the clothes. Who would you want to see jump on the kidswear bandwagon?