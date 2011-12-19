Kidswear Is The New Black

It seems like everyone and their mother (pun intended) are launching kidswear lines. With the focus on all the celeb children right now, it doesn’t seem like too much of a stretch that these privileged tykes would want their own luxe clothing lines. Why should Mommy and Daddy be the only ones wearingLanvin?
With that in mind, Versace opened its doors to its first kids’ boutique, Young Versace, in Milan today. So we got inspired to count down our top choices of design houses that should branch out into children’s wear. If we’re lucky, maybe we could even squeeze ourselves into some of the clothes. Who would you want to see jump on the kidswear bandwagon?
Alexander Wang has been swinging from strength to strength creating drool-provoking looks coveted by editors and it-girls around the world. We think his kids' collection would be adorable and possibly even kind of functional.
Barring the butt-less chaps, Jeremy Scott's quirky and vibrant collections tickle the kid inside all of us. We think he should bring it to the masses. How cute would a little girl in a cow-print dress be?!
Ann Demeulemeester is one of our ultimate favorite designers. Sure, you might think she's a bit too sophisticated for kids, but we think otherwise. We'd love to give our kid an Ann D. leather jacket. Talk about being the cool kid in school...
No, we don't necessarily think that little ones should be strutting around in stilettos, this isn't Toddlers and Tiaras, people. But, how marvelous would Nicholas Kirkwood's take on a little flat or brogue be? We think yes.
We're in love with Zac Posen.We're obsessed with Z Spoke. What about if he spread the love to our young'ns? We know they'd look amazing in anything he touched.
Dare we coin Prabal Gurung the next Marc Jacobs? With his new annoitment as the Chief Designer for ICB and killing it more and more with every collection he releases on his namesake line, we think now is the perfect time for him to expand into childrenswear. This is one we'd definitely try to fit into.