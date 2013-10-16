See Cute Kids Dressed In Fashion Halloween Costumes: Grace, Anna, and More!

This is so cool: The savvy folks over at wonderful party and lifestyle blog Oh Happy Day put together two homemade Halloween costume posts based on fashion icons—and used kids as models.

In addition to too-cute photos taken by Modern Kids, there’s also step-by-step tutorials on how to achieve each look, whether you (or a kid you know) wants to dress at Anna Wintour, Grace Coddington, Bill Cunningham, Iris Apfel, and other fashion heavyweights. Check out the photos below, and head over to Oh Happy Day’s two posts (here and here) now to see more pics and DIY how-tos!