Kid Cudi and MGMT Release New Track

Gasps frpm round the world were heard when MGMT was left off Jay-Z‘s new album, but no worries. MGMT has made it on the new Kid Cudi single, “Pursuit of Happiness” which features MGMT vocals and was produced by Ratatat. “The Pursuit of Happiness” is off of Cudi’s album “Man on the Moon: The End of Day” available now.

You can preview the super chill track here:

Yeahhhhhhh… Let’s bite our respective tongues on this one. Too many weed references to handle right now, “Crush a bit/ Little bit/ Roll it up/ Take a hit/ Feelin’ lit.” I mean… Do I have to make a jab here? If I did, it would be like beating a dead horse… a dead horse that thought it was purple, sleepy, and died eating your Costco-sized barrel of Cheez Ballz.