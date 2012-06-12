Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Got Matching Air Yeezy 2s

This past week, hoards of sneakerheads and superfans lined up days in advance for a shot at purchasing the Air Yeezy 2s, a collaboration between footwear giant Nike and Kanye West. The shoes that actually made it into the stores were sold for around $245, but many were scooped up and put on eBay, where one pair was actually purchased for $90,300. (Really, people?)

As we speculated, it was only a matter of days before a certain member of the Kardashian family was spotted out and about wearing her very own Air Yeezys with the same grace she devotes to her thigh-high Louboutins; Yep, that’s right — Kim Kardashian. As you may or may not know, Yeezy previously collaborated with Giuseppe Zanotti and made a hideous $5,800 stiletto nightmare that Kim also owns.

Considering she allegedly gifted him a $750,000 Lamborghini Aventador for his 35th birthday, it’s only fair that she got a pair of the coveted kicks, right? She took to Instagram today to show off her new shoes — writing “His & Hers! #AirYeezys” underneath. Awww. If that isn’t love, than what is? Check out the couple’s footsie action above.