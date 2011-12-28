Kick Up Your Heels In These New Year’s Eve Party Shoes

Let’s face it, no night is complete without a killer pair of shoes. And New Year’s Eve is the perfect excuse to pile on the glitter, studs and yes, some stacked heels. Whether you’re hanging out with old friends or hitting the clubs, you can’t ignore the need for some extra-stylish footware.

We know not everyone is into teetering around on six inch stilts, so we’ve even included a couple of options for the chic-yet-practical New Years reveler. Click through the slideshow above for ten great pairs of shoes to ring in 2012 with! See a pair you like? Let us know which in the comments section below!