Kick Up Your Heels In These New Year’s Eve Party Shoes

Jessica Rubin
by
Let’s face it, no night is complete without a killer pair of shoes. And New Year’s Eve is the perfect excuse to pile on the glitter, studs and yes, some stacked heels. Whether you’re hanging out with old friends or hitting the clubs, you can’t ignore the need for some extra-stylish footware.

We know not everyone is into teetering around on six inch stilts, so we’ve even included a couple of options for the chic-yet-practical New Years reveler. Click through the slideshow above for ten great pairs of shoes to ring in 2012 with! See a pair you like? Let us know which in the comments section below!

Coraline Platform Wedge, $165, at Nasty Gal

Combined Snake Skin Boot, $89.99, at Zara

Platform Sandals, $49.95, at H&M

Katrina Pointed Ballet Pumps, $84, at Topshop

Tiger Tiger Treading Bright Heel, $72.99, at ModCloth

Dolce & Gabbana Star-Cutout Metallic Leather Ankle Boots, $298, at Net-A-Porter

HELIX Platform High Sandal, $118.17, at ASOS

Rebecca Minkoff Demure Metallic Calf Hair Cutout Ankle Boots, $123.59, at Saks Fifth Avenue

Jeffrey Campbell Zinger Grey/Brown Loafer Platform Wedge, $99.60, at Oak NYC

'MCINTYDE' High Heel, $100, at ALDO

