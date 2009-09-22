Khristine Eroshevich: Anna Nicole Smith’s Pharmaceutical Killer?

The complicated investigation into the causes of death for Anna Nicole Smith took some interesting turns today. Newly released court documents show that pharmacists repeatedly refused to refill prescriptions prescribed by Smith’s psychiatrist, Khristine Eroshevich, and internist, Sandeep Kapoor.

According to the documents, just days after the death of her son, Daniel, Eroshevich prescribed no less than two sedatives, 300 tablets of methadone, a muscle relaxer, an anti-inflammatory drug, and 4 bottles of a painkiller called “hospital heroin.”

Both Eroshevich and Kapoor are being accused of a lack of professionalism as well, with photos of the two of them sharing a hot tub and topless photos of Kapoor with Smith as evidence.

Smith overdosed less than five months later on prescription medication in a Florida hotel room.

Larry Birkhead and Howard Stern during custody hearings for Smith’s daughter Dannielynn.