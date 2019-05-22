Kourtney & Khloé Kardashian Went On A Single Ladies Trip & The Photos Are Everything

These two sisters are single and don’t want to mingle! Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian went on a girls trip, and it was a celebration of their singleness. A source at Entertainment Tonight explained that the single sisters aren’t into dating right now. The sisters are enjoying their freedom, focusing on their careers and loving motherhood. The source said Kourt and Khloé enjoyed their “much-needed girls trip” with their close friends. The sisters escaped to Turks and Caicos to enjoy the sun and quality time with each other.

“Both of the sisters have been working non-stop, and really needed the getaway to clear their heads,” the source said. “Both Kourtney and Khloe are single at the same time, which hasn’t happened in a while. The sisters are really enjoying being single, and aren’t rushing into dating right now. [They] know they’ll get back to the world of dating when they are ready.”

Kourtney recently ended her relationship with Younes Bendjima. The two ran into each other at Kardashian’s birthday party last month, and the exchange seemed very cordial, even friendly. But a reunion doesn’t seem to be in the cards for Kourtney and Bendjima. Khloé split from Tristan Thompson earlier this spring. And after all that drama, we’re not surprised the mom-of-one is ready to cool it on the dating front—at least for now. She probably has her hands pretty full with work and her daughter. True joined in on the girls getaway to Turks & Caicos. And the pictures from the trip are just spectacularly entertaining. True looks just as photogenic as her mom and aunts!

Some of the sister’s mutual friends also came along on the trip, including Stephanie Sheperd, Larsa Pippen, Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq McCray. Kim Kardashian West was originally supposed to be on the trip as well, but, according to the source at ET, the arrival of her fourth child threw a wrench in her vaca plans. Understandable. Psalm is definitely more important so it makes sense that it just “wasn’t the right time” for her to join in on the island fun.

Also—doesn’t Kourtney’s caption say it all? “No boys allowed.” LOL. Message received, girl!

Check out their other stellar Instagrams from the getaway: