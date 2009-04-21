Khloe and Kourtney Get Their Own Show, No Longer in Kim’s Shadow

It was just announced that Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian are getting their own reality show on E!, set to debut this August. The show will be called “Kourtney and Khloe in Miami”, and it will chronicle the two as they open a new Dash boutique in Miami, Florida, according to US Weekly. The premise of the show will be the sisters focusing on designing and hiring staffers for their new store, but get sucked into South Beach’s famous party scene. Duh. Also, expect Kim and Bruce Jenner’s awesomely bad plastic surgery to make cameos on the show.