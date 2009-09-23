Khloe Kardashian’s Wedding Registry at Williams-Sonoma

What’s your rush Khloe? I mean we know you want to get things together before basketball season begins, but seriously? Running through aisles at Williams-Sonoma and randomly pointing at things that catch the corner of your eye? Having your mom (Kris Jenner) make excuses like “It’s very romantic,” and “Bruce [Jenner] and I tied the knot just after four months,” doesn’t make it the norm.

Well Kris that’s great and all, but weren’t you a bit older when you got married? At any rate, hopefully Khloe’s marriage will last longer than how long she took to plan it. We wish them all the best, congratulations to the soon to be newlyweds!

[OneWed]