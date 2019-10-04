Khloe Kardashian’s Easy Street Style Look Is One You’ll Want to Copy All Fall Long

Scroll To See More Images

There is nothing—and I mean nothing—I love to wear more than an oversized, comfy-but-chic outfit. And, with the arrival of fall, this usually means strutting around in huge pullover sweaters, cardigans and flannels. However, because the temperatures in Los Angeles refuse to drop below 75 degrees, I’m stuck trying to figure out the best way to look autumnal without sweating up a storm. Khloe Kardashian’s latest street style outfit has just come to answer all my prayers, though. The reality star stepped out to do some shopping in Los Angeles on Thursday wearing the comfiest and most stylish fall ensemble—that’s actually perfect for the current warmer temperatures.

Even if you’re lucky enough to get those chilly October winds blowing you away, this look is easily layered with your favorite jacket or sweater. Sometimes, it’s the simplest ensembles that are the chicest, and this is definitely one of them. Khloe shopped around in Los Angeles wearing a perfectly oversized white button down—bralette peeking through, as well—paired with ripped straight-leg jeans, adorable heeled sandals and oversized sunnies. This is honestly my dream transitional outfit, and I’d like to thank Khloe Kardashian for stepping out in something I can actually see myself wearing.

One of the biggest reasons I love this ensemble, though, is the fact that anyone can wear it. As someone who wears plus sizes, it’s often more difficult to see myself wearing the street style of a celebrity. In this case, though, the ensemble is right up my alley. While, of course, I believe that anyone of any size can wear whatever the hell they want, it’s nice to see a Kardashian in an outfit I’d also feel comfortable wearing. Of course, I don’t have a professional style team to make this outfit look as effortless as Khloe does, but baby steps are key, right?!