Khloé Kardashian Won’t Be Hosting ‘X Factor’ Next Season

It looks like Khloé Kardashian is better off sticking to her family’s slew of reality shows, because the 28-year-old has just lost her gig as co-host of Fox’s “The X Factor.” Kardashian was brought on last season, but her hosting abilities were immediately called into question by the public when she appeared wooden and awkward onstage—especially alongside seasoned co-host Mario Lopez.

It also probably didn’t help that her fashion choices during the show weren’t exactly praised—and she suffered a “nip slip” on the first night. Fox was mum about what really went down, but their statement today makes it seem like she was probably fired. “We really enjoyed working with her and wish her all the best in her future endeavors,” a spokesperson for the network said.

Meanwhile, the show’s creator and judge Simon Cowell stated, “I’m thrilled Mario is back for Season Three of The X Factor,” Simon said. “Hosting a live show and keeping the judges—especially Demi [Lovato]—in line, is not an easy job, but Mario is a pro and we are glad he’s coming back.”

This is the latest in a series of staffing shakeups on the show, with judges Britney Spears and L.A. Reid leaving after the previous season. Who knows who they will bring in for the upcoming third season when it airs this fall, but chances are, it’s not going to be anyone on Kris Jenner‘s talent roster.

