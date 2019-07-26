Uh, Did Khloe Kardashian’s Workout Look Just Make Me Want to Go to the Gym?!

Scroll To See More Images

Every night as I snuggle into bed, I think about my plans for the next day. Often, I’ll make a promise to myself that I’ll be really productive all day and actually go to the gym and do a little workout—but it usually never happens. On Thursday night, though, Khloe Kardashian posted her workout routine on Instagram, and the video—along with her cute activewear look—is making me want to head to the gym myself. I don’t have a personal trainer or a full-ass gym set-up in my garage, but I totally feel inspired to get out there and work it out. Just when I think celebrities don’t actually have an impact on what I do, this happens. At least it’s something healthy, right?!

Apparently, fans of Koko have been asking her to start posting workout videos again, so she happily obliged. There are no step-by-step instructions on how to get the same workout that the reality star’s personal trainer gives her, but it’s a start, and it’s oddly inspirational. While most of what happens in the lives of the Kardashian/Jenner family is wildly unrealistic for most of us, this is a small thing that’s relatively attainable. Like I said, I don’t have a personal trainer to show me what moves to do in the gym, but I can still go and totally copy Khlo’s look.

I mean, of course Khloe is wearing Good American—her own clothing line—in the video. And that means we can all ~get the look~ before we head to the gym ourselves. (Waiting for the clothes to ship to me is a great time to mentally prepare for the impending workout.) Now I just have to figure out how to copy the workout itself, and I’ll be set. Even if I fail, though, I’ll still look cute. (It’s the little things.)