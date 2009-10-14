Khloe Kardashian: Wedding Honeymoon Over?

We totally called it first– oh wait, didn’t everyone predicted the demise of Khloe Kardashian’s romance to Lamar Odom? Sorry, we forgot. Looks like this may be a classic example of a “don’t say I didn’t warn you” scenario.

As expected, there’s already trouble brewing for Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian‘s speed-dating romance due to arguments over their pre-nuptual agreements. The couple who got married only weeks ago (after only weeks of dating) are still dealing with the legalities of the agreement because apparently Odom has been listening to too many outsiders about what they think the agreement should say.

If we recall correctly, Odom’s ex Lara Manoukian was recorded as saying that Odom may be in it for the fame and a chance to boost his career via reality television (because that strategy has obviously done really amazing things for people like Brody Jenner’s career). Could this explain why the basketball player is getting heated over money issues? Then again, it’s probably not best to listen to the mouths of jaded ex-girlfriends who are pissed that their ex-lover has dropped them for an uglier, faker version of themselves (no worries, that was practically a direct quote). Could this be the end of the honeymoon period for Khloe and Lamar?