Khloe Kardashian Wedding: The First Pictures

A whirlwind month-long courtship between Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom resulted in the two’s equally whirlwind wedding yesterday, in Beverly Hills. NBA stars, TV personalities, and reality celebs flocked to the palatial home of Irving Azoff (CEO of Ticketmaster), to watch the youngest Kardashian be escorted down the aisle by big sisters Kim and Kourtney, each draped in lavender dresses and carrying white roses, and stepfather Bruce Jenner.

For a ceremony planned in essentially a matter of days, the affair was quite grand: all-white flowers, ten-piece orchestra, a four-course dinner, complete with a four-tier cake, and a nightclub-themed tent for the reception (what else?). Not surprisingly, several E! employees were in attendance (the channel’s cameras were rolling throughout for a future episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians), including Ryan Seacrest and Chelsea Handler (can’t wait to hear her funny yet caustic insight on her show).

Other guests included Kelly Osbourne, who looked darling in a black and white fitted frock, Lara Spencer, and Kobe and Vanessa Bryant.

Khloe heading to the rehearsal. Above, bride-to-be and Kourtney arriving before the ceremony. If Khloe is feeling any pre-wedding jitters, she certainly isn’t showing it behind her steely expression.

The day is both business and pleasure for E! correspondent Ryan Seacrest. When asked if he would produce a show with Khloe and Lamar, Seacrest announced that he was “seriously thinking about it.”

Kelly Osbourne arrives in fierce style, in retro girly black pumps, and a black and white printed shoulder-twist dress.

The Bryants show their support for fellow Laker and NBA star Odom.