Khloé Kardashian Is Obsessed With This $23 Amazon Water Bottle

We need to talk about Khloé Kardashian’s Amazon water bottle. Good things only, of course! The star is a member of a family known far and wide for flaunting luxury goods on the ‘Gram, so when Khloé took to Instagram to hype up a $23 water bottle, I was all ears. And yes, I bought it immediately.

Just a few days ago, Kardashian posted a super-cute bottle with motivational phrases marking certain time intervals to keep her on track when it comes to getting her daily H20. I knew it looked familiar and I’d realized I’d seen the exact same one on Amazon a few months prior. Motivational water bottles had their moment during that weird period in early quarantine where we all thought we were just getting a free month off to work from home, eat healthy, follow YouTube workout videos and stop going to crappy parties. Little did we know the ride we were in for.

I digress! It was at that point so many months back that I looked into motivational water bottles—and it seems like everyone who didn’t snag one then is now highly interested in Kardashian’s pick. “I had no idea my gallon of water would be so exciting to so many people,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “This makes me happy knowing I’m not alone getting this excited over a jug.”

As for where she got it? “Of course it was on Amazon,” she wrote. Duh! And it’s even available with Prime 2-Day Shipping, so you won’t have to wait to snag one for yourself.

The One Gallon Motivational Water Bottle comes in 13 colors, including Kardashian’s pick, A3-Blue/Purple Gradient. The bottle itself is 100 percent BPA and toxin-free and it features a flip-top lid with removable straw and a wide-mouth opening great for adding in ice to keep your drink cool.

Not to be cheesy, but if it’s good enough for Khloé, it’s good enough for me! The Revenge Body star obviously knows a thing or two about getting whipped into shape, so if she says a gallon of water a day is key, I’m ready to go full fish.

This cute water bottle is the perfect way to stay on track, thanks to the two-hour time periods it breaks down. It’s way easier to focus on just that small amount every couple of hours instead of getting overwhelmed by the idea of chugging a full gallon. Plus, the little motivational phrases are a sweet touch.

This is your sign to treat yourself to a new water bottle. Staying hydrated is essential as we prepare for #ShotGirlSummer, folks! My order has already been placed—and if friends ask how I came across my cute bottle, I’ll happily tell them my girl Khloé recommended it.