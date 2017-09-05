Khloe Kardashian Uses a Vibrator During Her Workout Routine

The Kardashians never cease to amaze us with their bizarre (albeit, totally brilliant) hacks. Last month, we learned the reason Kim Kardashian spray tans her scalp. A couple weeks later, Kourtney Kardashian admitted that her skin care routine involves a literal potted plant. Now, Khloe Kardashian reveals that her workout secret to a killer “revenge body” is—wait for it—a vibrator.

The 33-year-old reality star demonstrated the workout in a recent Snapchat in which she rolled the tool under her leg to massage her sore muscles. But before your mind goes straight to the gutter, Khloe’s vibrator isn’t one you’ll find at your local sex toy shop. It’s actually a vibrating foam roller sold by athletic equipment brand, Hyperice.

In her snap, Khloe reveals that she stretches before and after a workout with the roller. While the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star has been using foam rollers (a workout tool commonly used to alleviate soreness or improve joints) for years, she prefers Hyperice’s for its vibrating qualities. The roller, named the Vyper, retails at $199 and has three different speed setting for varying intensities.

“I think any foam roller’s great, but this one’s super-cool because it vibrates, so it gets into your muscles even more,” Khloe says. “And it really loosens everything up.”

Though we’re bummed Khloe doesn’t use an actual sex toy into her workout, at least her vibrator is safe for the gym.