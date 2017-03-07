The One Thing Khloe Kardashian Uses on Her Vagina

OK, it’s no secret that the Kardashians are pretty-damn fearless when it comes to airing their dirty laundry. With a private life that is quite literally broadcasted to the public, the Kardashians give us a nearly constant stream of meme-worthy, shock-inducing material. So, of course, it came as no surprise today when Khloe supplied the world with her eight tested-and-approved ways she takes care of her lady parts. And naturally, our hands couldn’t type fast enough to check out every single suggestion and product. (Spoiler alert: Khloe uses a $199 Kegel exerciser, because why not?)

The recommendations were posted on Kardashian’s personal website, Khloe With a K, which provides fans (and admittedly, people like us who just can’t look away) with her most exclusive content. “Sometimes you need to show your v-jay some TLC to keep her healthy and happy,” the 32-year-old wrote, “Trust me on this one, dolls!” And trust her we can, because quite honestly, Kardashian’s must-haves aren’t bad.

While, yes, the list is rife with expensive, borderline-outrageous suggestions (like a $75 ‘Vajacial’—which is, you guessed it, a facial for your vagina) that scream Gwyneth Paltrow, there are also a few drugstore classics, like a Summer’s Eve wash for non-celebrity budgets. So, we’ve gone ahead and pulled each of Kardashian’s eight suggestions, all complete with her reviews, because who knows—maybe the key to happiness lies in having a Khloe-Kardashian-approved vagina.