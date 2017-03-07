The One Thing Khloe Kardashian Uses on Her Vagina

OK, it’s no secret that the Kardashians are pretty-damn fearless when it comes to airing their dirty laundry. With a private life that is quite literally broadcasted to the public, the Kardashians give us a nearly constant stream of meme-worthy, shock-inducing material. So, of course, it came as no surprise today when Khloe supplied the world with her eight tested-and-approved ways she takes care of her lady parts. And naturally, our hands couldn’t type fast enough to check out every single suggestion and product. (Spoiler alert: Khloe uses a $199 Kegel exerciser, because why not?)
The recommendations were posted on Kardashian’s personal website, Khloe With a K, which provides fans (and admittedly, people like us who just can’t look away) with her most exclusive content. “Sometimes you need to show your v-jay some TLC to keep her healthy and happy,” the 32-year-old wrote, “Trust me on this one, dolls!” And trust her we can, because quite honestly, Kardashian’s must-haves aren’t bad.
While, yes, the list is rife with expensive, borderline-outrageous suggestions (like a $75 ‘Vajacial’—which is, you guessed it, a facial for your vagina) that scream Gwyneth Paltrow, there are also a few drugstore classics, like a Summer’s Eve wash for non-celebrity budgets. So, we’ve gone ahead and pulled each of Kardashian’s eight suggestions, all complete with her reviews, because who knows—maybe the key to happiness lies in having a Khloe-Kardashian-approved vagina.
Glass Ben Wa Balls
“'50 Shades of Grey' fans know what’s up. These small weighted balls are used to strengthen and tighten. Like Pilates for your cha-cha!”
Glass Ben Wa Balls, $19.95; at Adam & Eve
Shaveworks The Cool Fix
"Whether you wax or shave, the delicate down-there skin can get angry as a result. Use this soothing gel between sessions to exfoliate, calm the skin and prevent ingrown hairs.”
Shaveworks The Cool Fix, $12; at Sephora
Summer's Eve Cleansing Wash For Sensitive Skin
“Balanced p.h. levels are a must for this cleaning job.”
Summer's Eve Cleansing Wash For Sensitive Skin, $4.24; at Walmart
Renew Life Ultimate Flora Women's Probiotic
“Probiotics work by fighting harmful bacteria and yeast that can cause infections. Most DEF something you want to avoid.”
Renew Life Ultimate Flora Women's Probiotic, $16.69; at Target
Medicine Mama's Apothecary Vmagic
“Like Aquaphor for your vagina! It can be used in so many ways. Bonus points for being 100 percent organic.”
Medicine Mama's Vmagic, $29.99; at Medicine Mama's Organic Apothecary
Vajacial
“Exactly what it sounds like! A facial for your vagina. Expect exfoliation, toning, and a “face” mask.”
Vajacial, $75; at Strip Wax Bar
Goodwipes Cleansing Wipes For Down There
“If you need a little touch-up on the go, these individually packaged wipes are super convenient.”
Goodwipes Cleansing Wipes For Down There, $7; at Goodwipes
Elvie Exercise Tracker
“Like having a personal trainer for you v-jay. This high-tech gadget syncs to your phone to track your Kegel-strengthening progress over time!”
Elvie Exercise Tracker, $199; at Elvie
