WTF: Khloé Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable in This New Pic

Khloé Kardashian may have captioned her latest Instagram post, “Island vibes,” but what she may have meant to say was, “I look completely different!” Or possibly, “How do you like me now?” Or, let’s be real, perhaps something along the lines of, “Surprise! I got my lips done!”

Though no Kardashian sister (or mother) is a stranger to a little enhancement in the lip department, there’s something about this new pic that feels more dramatic than just being the result of the average Kardashian lip makeover.

Here she is yesterday:

And here she is last time she posted a close-up pic on Insta, a week ago:

By no means is it just the lips. Who knows—maybe it’s the camera angle, maybe it’s a certain makeup trick, maybe it’s a little retouching. Or maybe girlfriend got a little work done—nothing wrong with that. It’s her face and her body, and she should feel free to do whatever she wants with it. Whatever the case may be, there’s no denying that she looks really different in this new photo. We’re looking forward to having a closer look next time she posts.