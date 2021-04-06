Khloé Kardashian Is Trying to Wipe an Unedited Photo of Her From the Internet & Kim’s Team Just Responded

If you’ve been keeping up with the Kardashians, you may have heard about Khloé Kardashian‘s unedited photo. But if you’re not up to date, let us explain the drama around Khloé Kardashian’s unauthorized photo.

The New York Post’s Page Six reported on Monday, April 5, that the Kardashians are trying to remove an unedited photo of Khloé from the internet. The picture shows the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star by a pool in a bikini and looks somewhat different than the edited photos Khloé’s followers are used to seeing on her Instagram. Page Six confirmed that the photo, which does feature some edits, is authentic and was taken over the weekend while Khloé was in the middle of a conversation.

According to Tracy Romulus, chief marketing office for KKW Brands, the picture was posted by mistake by an assistant, who has since taken the photo down. (Page Six reposted the photo on their site.)

“The color edited photo was taken of Khloé during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant,” Tracy Romulus, chief marketing officer for KKW Brands,” Romulus said in a statement. “Khloé looks beautiful but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down.”

According to Us Weekly, the unauthorized picture of Khloé was taken the same day that the reality TV star took the following photos of herself in a purple bikini. The pictures showed Khloé in a two-piece as she lounged in a chair. “The Purple Eater 💜,” she captioned the picture.

Instagram account @DeuxMoi also claimed they received a DM that Khloé’s older sister, Kim Kardashian, DM’d another Instagram account, telling them to delete a repost of the picture because it “had been doctored” and was taken in the “worst lighting.” @DeuxMoi also claimed that they saw the alleged DM.

In a post on her now-defunct website in 2016, Khloé confessed to using Photoshop to make her legs look the same size after she was in a car accident at 16 years old. She explained that the accident resulted in right leg looking much smaller than her left because of the reconstructive surgeries.

“Whenever I post a picture of my legs on Instagram, everyone comments on how fucked up my knees look,” she wrote. “My right leg is an inch and a half thinner than my left because my muscles deteriorated and never recovered.”

She continued, “Yes, I did Photoshop it, but I was trying to make my thinner leg look bigger to match my other leg!!! All I want are big, thick thighs and I hate how skinny my legs are.”