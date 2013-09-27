The Worst Has Happened: Khloé Kardashian Dropped Odom From Her Twitter Account

Nooooo! Just as rumors were starting to swirl that Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom would be reuniting for their fourth wedding anniversary today, Khloé dropped her husband’s name from her Twitter account.

MORE: Khloé Kardashian to Decide the Fate of Her Marriage After Reality Show Ends: Report

Khloé first dropped her husband’s name from her Instagram account earlier this week, but we were hoping against hope that it was just a mistake. Apparently not. To be fair, she dropped Kardashian as well, so her display name reads Khloé (her handle is still @khloekardashian), but she’s no Bey or Madonna, so we’re fairly certain this is her way of making a statement that her marriage is basically over.

MORE: No Boyfriend? Here Are 7 Surprising Perks of Being Single

What’s a bit confusing about this name change is that Khloé was spotted Thursday still wearing her wedding ring. We hope Lamar is smart enough to show up with an amazing anniversary gift (and drop his reported drug habit) to win back his wife.

Do you think their marriage is really over?