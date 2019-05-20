11 Ways to Steal Khloe Kardashian’s Hot Pink Turks & Caicos Bikini Look

Scroll To See More Images

OK, summer is almost here, and I’ve been frantically searching to find the ever-elusive ~perfect~ bikini look for the season. After scouring site after site and leaving with no inspiration whatsoever, I started to lose hope in my summer swimwear dreams. But, like a rare shooting star in the night sky (Don’t @ me for that simile.), Khloe Kardashian went to Turks and Caicos and, of course, posted bikini photos on her Instagram. It’s major bikini inspo, and I’m here for it.

On Sunday, Kardashian shared photos of herself in Turks and Caicos (with baby True in tow) sporting a bright pink bikini. It’s the summer look of my dreams, y’all. I mean, of course it doesn’t hurt that the star was wading in the beautiful ocean waters while on a lush vacation with her friends, but the bikini was good, too. Add in the huge straw hat she was donning, and Kardashian is my inner self (with better abs).

With a summer look this good, y’all know I had to find ways to steal it. A hot pink, almost neon—which is, of course, on-trend for summer 2019—bikini couldn’t be too difficult to find, right? Though I’m sure Khlo Khlo’s bikini cost more than my rent, I knew I could find some budget-friendly versions of this dreamy swimsuit. And, of course, I succeeded. I rounded up 11 different ways to steal Khloe Kardashian’s Turks and Caicos look, so you can live your best faux-Kardashian life this summer. Even if you can’t make it to Turks and Caicos (Take me with you if you can, please!), you can rest easy knowing that you’re wearing the same look as someone who could probably buy the islands for herself.

1. Frankies Bikinis Jenna Top, $85 at Revolve

2. Lady Sweet Smocked Bikini Set, $58 at Dolls Kill

3. superdown x REVOLVE Viola Bandeau Top, $34 at Revolve

4. DESIGN Triangle Bikini Top, $16 at ASOS

5. South Beach Curve Tie Side Bikini Bottom, $23 at ASOS

6. Out From Under Rikki Racerback Bikini Top, $30 at Urban Outfitters

7. Warehouse Ribbed Bikini Top, $31 at ASOS

8. One Side of It Bikini, $39.99 at Fashion Nova

9. Ribbed Bikini Bottoms, $14.90 at Forever 21

10. Shell Bead Underwire Bikini Top, $25 at Missguided

11. South Beach Thong Bikini, $19 at ASOS

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.