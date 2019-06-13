11 Times True Thompson—a Literal Baby—Dressed Better Than I Ever Will

Scroll To See More Images

I’ve had a lot of style icons to look up to in my time, but typically these fashionistas have been older, more experienced and have stylists other than their own mom. But, frankly, my recent sartorial inspiration has come from someone a bit younger, a bit more inexperienced and someone who still relies on an adult to dress them every morning. The outfits worn by Khloe Kardashian’s baby, True Thompson, have truly become my wardrobe inspo. Never in my life have I seen a baby dress as well as True Thompson. And, while of course I’m a little jealous this baby of one year is sporting designer looks while I’m still salvaging ensembles from high school, I definitely appreciate the vibe this tiny tot is bringing to the fashion game.

Obviously True does not dress herself, nor does she likely pick out her own clothes while shopping with the Kardashian/Jenner family, but I still have respect for this baby’s wardrobe. In honor of a one-year-old having more style than I could ever hope to, I rounded up 11 of True’s best looks. Whether you want to garner some inspiration from this sweet baby who dresses so well, or you just want ammunition with which to judge my obsession with an infant’s fashion, here is all the information you need. Behold True Thompson, my baby style icon.

I mean, a little animal print romper and heart-shaped sunnies?! This is my ideal vacation look, and I have no problem copying the style of a baby.

Then, we have this freakin’ adorable striped swimsuit, which I would love to own. Do they make this adult sizes? Asking for a friend (me).

Of course, adding personalized sunglasses to any ensemble makes it instantly cooler. It’s fine. I’m fine.

And what’s a wardrobe without a casual Gucci t-shirt? (Nothing. That’s the answer. My wardrobe is nothing without this tee.)

Seriously, baby True Thompson has more street style in this one outfit than I’ve had in my entire life.

Everything about this ensemble is so effortless. I’m actually jealous of this baby’s wardrobe.

Tiny Timberlands! I am not OK!

Would love to have this dress in my closet, thanks.

Honestly, True’s poolside looks are beyond iconic.

Sure, when True Thompson dresses like a sparkly unicorn, it’s adorable. But when I do it, I’m told I need to start “acting my age.” True, 1. Maggie, 0.

Last, but certainly not least, there’s this sparkly number, and probably the most extra outfit I’ve ever seen. To say I want this look desperately would be an understatement.