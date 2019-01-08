It’s Official: Khloe Kardashian’s Aesthetic Is Matching Her Baby

We get it. “Mommy and me” looks have been around forever. There’s an entire industry for matching clothing—especially when it comes to mothers and their children. Even full families wear matching pajamas over the holiday season. We thought a lot of that was left in the ’90s (maybe where it belongs), but once again, the Kardashians have proven they can take anything and make it ~fashion~. Yesterday, after Khloe Kardashian posted a photo of herself and new baby True Thompson in matching purple outfits, we realized two things. One: Even as a literal infant, True Thompson is more stylish than we are. Two: This whole Khloe Kardashian/True Thompson matching outfits thing is definitely Khloe’s new aesthetic.

It all started when the youngest of the Kardashian sisters embraced the true meaning of Halloween and did a couples’ costume—with her infant child. The two dressed up in unicorn onesies, probably marking the only time in history we’ll ever see Khloe Kardashian in a bodysuit that isn’t form-fitting. (Take it all in, people.)

One week later, the pair donned matching hats. We have no idea where they are or why they’re wearing Asian conical hats, but we’ve learned not to question anything in the Kar-Jenner universe.

Over Thanksgiving, the two made yet another matching appearance in their holiday best. (OK, the silhouettes aren’t identical. But the head-to-toe millennial pink thing counts as being matchy-matchy in our book.)

The rest of the holiday season did not disappoint. (And honestly, why would it? These are Kardashians we’re talking about—well, Kardashian-Thompsons.) True to form, Kardashian went over-the-top with her and True’s holiday ensembles, which, by the way, were custom-made by designer Monica Ivena.

Look at all that tulle—and all that sparkle. It’s like a winter wonderland exploded inside Khlo’s house. (And if that weren’t enough, the last picture in the Instagram slideshow Kardashian uploaded features the mother-daughter pair posing in an actual winter wonderland outdoors.)

It’s no real surprise the Kardashian family takes their children’s clothing this seriously. After all, what better way to spend your millions than on tiny clothes your babies will probably outgrow in a matter of weeks?