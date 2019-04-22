Khloé Kardashian Reportedly Wants Full Custody of True from Tristan Thompson

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Khloé Kardashian wants full custody of True from Tristan Thompson. The 34-year-old mom has said she wants Thompson to remain in their 1-year-old daughter’s life and wants things to be as normal for True as possible. She took the high road and made sure Thompson was invited to True’s lavish first birthday party. And while things did seem a little shady (ie. the video of Kardashian totally ignoring Thompson’s attempts to hold his daughter), it seemed like an over-all positive experience, which made us super hopeful the new parents could work something out. The couple split in February following Thompson’s cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods. And now it seems Kardashian is seeking full custody of her daughter. A source told HollywoodLife that Kardashian is seeking “full-time” custody and doesn’t anticipate any push-back from her former boyfriend.

“Khloé is not expecting any custody issues or child support whatsoever with Tristan because he’s not fighting her on anything she’s doing with True as it is,” the source said. According to this source, Thompson has deferred to what Kardashian thinks is best when it comes to raising their daughter, so she hasn’t felt it was necessary to have any formal documents written up.

“Khloé hasn’t felt the need to draft anything up or make arrangements because Tristan isn’t really even asking to see True as it is, so she’s not at all concerned that he will fight for anything,” the source added. “Khloé wants True full-time and sees Tristan putting up no fight. Both parents seem to know it really is what’s best for their daughter.”

Prior to True’s birthday party, Thompson reportedly hadn’t seen his daughter since February. Both his mom, Andrea Thompson, (who attended the bday party as well), and Kardashian want him to have more time with her, according to the source. “Tristan has seen True no more than a few times this entire year and it’s so heartbreaking for those around him,” the source at HollywoodLife detailed. “His mother Andrea has really pushed him to see his daughter more not just for Tristan, but for their entire family. If it weren’t for her, he probably wouldn’t have made it to True’s birthday.”

Aw. Well, we’re happy to see he’s spending time with her now. And hopefully nothing has to change anytime soon.