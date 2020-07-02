Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Are ‘Giving Their Relationship Another Try’ Amid Those Engagement Rumors

Round two? Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are “not back together” after their breakup, but they are “giving their relationship another try.” A source told People on Wednesday, July 1, that the Cleveland Cavaliers player has been “working hard” to show his ex-girlfriend that he’s a new man after their drama-filled breakup in February 2019 after Tristan cheated on Khloé with her younger sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods.

“Tristan is working hard to prove himself and has been a great dad to True,” the insider said of Khloé and Tristan’s 2-year-old daughter.

The news comes after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was seen with a diamond ring on her finger at her 36th birthday party over the weekend, which led fans to wonder if Khloé and Tristan are engaged. However, it seems like the ring was simply a ring, as a source told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, July 1, that KoKo and the NBA star are “not officially” back together—but they are on good terms. “They’re all family. Everyone gets along and everyone has the kids’ best interests in mind,” ” Entertainment Tonight’s source said of Khloé and Tristan’s relationship, as well as the amicable bond between Kylie and Travis Scott, who split in October 2019.

A source also told People that the Good American designer and the basketball player “acted like [they] were back together” at Khloé’s birthday party, so it does seem like they’re on the road to a romantic reunion. As fans remember, Khloé and Tristan split in February 2019 after news broke that he kissed Jordyn after a party, which led to a tense relationship between the athlete and the reality star. However, after the past few months, it seems like KoKo and Tristan have reconciled for the sake of their family. The basketball player even wished his ex-girlfriend a happy birthday, where he told her that he loves her.

“I’m wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person. I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you,” he wrote. “I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday @khloekardashian”

In February, the E! personality opened up about her breakup from Thompson on the “Divorce Sucks” podcast, where she revealed that she learned how to co-parent with her ex-boyfriend from her own parents, Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian Jr., who divorced when she was a child.

“I was about 4 or 5 and I always remember though how amazing…I’m sure now that I’ve gone through it myself trying to co-parent, that they were so seamless with it,” the reality star said at the time. “I never, ever heard my parents talk disrespectfully about the other one. For me, True is one and a month old so she doesn’t really know what’s happening. But to me, she does know and she feels energy and I’m a big believer of that. So I do everything in my power to not put any heavy energy around her.”