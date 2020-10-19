Khloé Kardashian Trolled Kim Over This Strange Detail in Her Recent Instagram Post

When Khloé Kardashian trolled Kim’s hair extension on Instagram, she was saying what was on everybody’s mind: “That hair extension is hating.” Yes, KoKo, yes it was.

ICYMI, a bunch of celebrities took to Instagram in October for a Givenchy social media campaign, where the goal was to style and share at-home photos of themselves in the luxury brand’s latest collection courtesy of Matthew Williams (a.k.a. the French fashion house’s new creative director). Of course, the KarJenner brood were among those participating. Sisters Kim, 40, Kendall, 24, and Kylie, 23, all posted photos modeling Givenchy’s new threads to their accounts—but let’s just say that Kim’s photo included an unintended accessory.

In her photo, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star can be seen wearing a floor-length dress with a deep backless cut-out, which showed off the straps to her bright red thong (anyone else remember Gillian Anderson’s Oscars afterparty dress from 2001? Its moment has returned!) “WOW @matthewmwilliams ✨ Congratulations on your first @givenchyofficial collection! It is such a beautiful collection. I can’t wait to wear all of the looks you’ve sent,” she captioned her post. When it came to Kim’s styling, however, there was one little problem: Someone forgot to pick up one of her rogue hair extensions off the floor.

Alas, tucked into the corner was a single clump of sunkissed brown hair. Why it wasn’t on Kim’s head, of course, is one question. But Khloé could only do what the best of younger sisters do, which is to point out her older sister’s snafu. “The hair on the floor is my favorite part,” she commented on the photo, before following up with, “That hair extension is hating.”

At least Kim wasn’t the only celeb to catch some side-eyes over their Givenchy posts. Let’s just say that these well-intentioned glamor shots were, well, less than glamorous. Social media users quickly poured in with critiques for the at-home campaign: “Some aren’t terrible but it feels very low effort,” wrote one Reddit user, referencing models like Kaia Gerber and Kendall Jenner. “Like Kaia Gerber should know how to pose better, I can’t even tell what the dress is supposed to look like!”