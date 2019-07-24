Khloé Kardashian Just Trolled Kendall Jenner’s Modeling Career With An Epic Photo Of True

Reality TV and makeup mogul-ing have been the family business so far, but there may be a new tradition budding in the Kardashian-Jenner clan. On Tuesday, Khloé Kardashian trolled Kendall Jenner with True’s “model” photo, and it was so perfect. Khloé joked that the little girl was moving in on the territory of her aunt, Kendall Jenner. And, truth be told, the new mom could be on to something — baby girl is smizing up a storm in the sweet snapshot.

Kardashian took to Instagram to show off True’s modeling chops, posting a photo of her daughter posing on a miniature white bench. Staring right into the camera, the 1-year-old girl wears a cute smile, along with a flowy baby-pink dress and dainty bracelets. To be clear, Kardashian is fully aware that she has reached peak mama-pride in sharing the photo. But the picture also prompted another realization for the Revenge Body star — that little True might just be following in Jenner’s modeling footsteps.

“You guys I can’t handle this! I’m so annoying I know but I’m obsessed,” Kardashian gushed in the caption, adding a string of heart-eye emojis for good measure. “She has the smile down!! Auntie Kenny…. Baby True is coming for you!” The photographer, Patty Othon Photography (who clearly has some sort of baby magic working in her favor), also shared the photo, writing, “TRUE beauty!!!”

In the comment feed, Kardashian fielded compliments from famous friends like Evelyn Lozada, BFF Malika Haqq, Olivia Pierson and Selma Blair. Kardashian also admitted, “This photographer is amazing! I don’t know how she got her to do this LOL.”

True has already begun exhibiting other traits that could prove to be an asset in the modeling world as well. Like, for example, accessorizing! On Tuesday, July 23, Kardashian shared a video of True trying yogurt for breakfast, revealing that the little girl had covered her face in stickers. And earlier this month, True totally stole the show in a makeup tutorial video Kardashian created for Vogue. After popping in and out of her mom’s video a few times, True ultimately returns to serve as Kardashian’s “makeup assistant.” Rolling with it, Kardashian jokes in the video, “She loves to hand me brushes. She eats my sponges. Right? You love pink Q-Tips.”

So, really, cute little True might be coming for the careers of Auntie Kendall, the model, and Auntie Kylie Jenner, the makeup mogul. Make room, ladies.

Originally posted on SheKnows.