Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson ‘Awkwardly’ Watched Her Sisters Talk Sh*t About Him on ‘KUWTK’ 

While in quarantine, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson watched a KUWTK episode, where her sisters talked s—t about her ex-boyfriend, and it was as awkward as it sounds. Season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered on Thursday, March 26, and in honor of the milestone, Khloé and Tristan sat down to watch the episode together, even the scenes where Khloé’s family talked crap about her ex behind his back. Awk!

“I love that tristan is watching this premiere with me and he is now seeing what they say when he’s not around lol AWKWARD!! #KUWTK,” she tweeted.

As fans know, Tristan has been a topic of conversation on KUWTK for the past few seasons after he cheated on Khloé with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods in February 2019. The scandal led Khloé and Tristan—who share 2-year-old daughter True—to break up. However, after months of Khloé slamming her ex-boyfriend on social media, the two have seemed to made up. Khloé and Tristan remain coparents for True. Tristan also the only person Khloé is allowing to see True while in quarantine.

And while there have been rumors that Khloé and Tristan are more than coparents, the Good American designer confirmed earlier this month that she and her ex are simply friends for the sake of their daughter. “It means her parents love her beyond measure,” Khloé responded to a fan after they were confused by a caption she wrote for a photo of her and True: “The only thing I need you to remember is how much your daddy and I love you!”

Though Khloé and Tristan’s relationship seems good, the same can’t be said about the Good American founder’s bond with her sister Kourtney. After the season 18 premiere, where Kim slaps Kourtney across the face and Kourtney throws a water bottle at Kim’s head, the eldest Kardashian sister has been feuding with her sisters on Twitter. We broke down the fight here, but it looks like it’ll be an entertaining season of KUWTK.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.