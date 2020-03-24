Khloé Kardashian’s Ex Is the Only Person She’s Allowing to See True While Social Distancing

It should come as no surprise that Tristan Thompson visited Khloé Kardashian and True while social distancing—and that he’s been the only person allowed in their house since the coronavirus crisis ramped up. A source told E! News on Monday, March 23, that the Cleveland Cavaliers player has been visiting his ex-girlfriend’s home on the regular to visit their daughter. But that does not mean they’re back together.

“He is spending more time with Khloé and True than he does during the season,” the source said. “It’s been nice for them to be able to see him more regularly. Khloé is taking the quarantine very seriously and is staying home with True.”

The insider noted that Tristan has been “seeing True a lot” and “taking advantage of the unexpected time off to be with the family” since the NBA suspended the 2020 season due to the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak.

“There are no playdates or family time other than with Tristan,” the source said. “He is regularly over at Khloe’s house and stays in contact with them when he’s not. They are not back together. They are co-parenting and giving True an opportunity to have both parents in her life at the same time.”

Earlier this month, Khloé shut down rumors that she and Tristan were back together after their February 2019 breakup following reports that he had cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods. The Good American designer’s comments came after she posted a photo of her and True with the caption: “The only thing I need you to remember is how much your daddy and I love you!”

When fans asked her what the caption meant, KoKo responded: “It means her parents love her beyond measure.”

Love to see Khloé and Tristan coparenting after such a public breakup. We’re also glad to hear that Khloé is practicing safe social distancing for her and her daughter, and we hope that Tristan is doing the same.