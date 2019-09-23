Khloé Kardashian Will Never Trust Tristan Thompson Again & Duh

It was one of the most disastrous celebrity romances that we’ve seen in a while, and the dust is finally settling. Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s trust is gone post-cheating scandal and we totally get it. Khloé and Tristan met back in 2016 and after a whirlwind “romance” that everyone seemed uncertain about–the Good American founder decided to have a baby with the NBA baller.

Tristan wasn’t exactly known as an upstanding man and since his ex-girlfriend was pregnant when he and Khloé began dating, most of us were simply confusion. All hell broke loose just days before Khloé gave birth to the couple’s daughter, True. TMZ and several media outlets released photos and videos of the NBA baller entertaining many many other women. Many of the outlets had sat on the info for months out of respect for Khloé’s pregnancy.

Despite all of this, Khloé took Tristan back until he was caught kissing family friend, Jordyn Woods. Apparently, the kiss was the final straw for Khloé, but that hasn’t stopped Tristan from trying to win her back. However, True’s mom is not here for his faux apologizes and his philandering ways. On a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloé told her her sister, Kim Kardashian, “I can’t see myself ever being able to trust him.”

Um…yeah.

“At the end of the day, it’s already out there. If Tristan was going to cheat, he was going to cheat,” she explained. “I’m so offended it had to be with [Jordyn].” However, she also added, “I feel like this whole situation needed to happen for a reason — for me, for her, for you, everybody.”

Well, there you have it.